Here's When You Can Get Windows 10's Fall Creators Update

BERLIN -- The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will officially launch on October 17, Microsoft announced at a keynote here at the IFA technology trade show. It was hosted by exceutive vice president of Windows and devices Terry Myerson, as well as VP of partner devices Peter Han and corporate VP Nick Parker.

The biggest feature is that the update will allow for users to take part in Windows Mixed Reality. Over the course of IFA, almost every major PC manufacturer, including Dell, Asus, Acer and Lenovo announced pricing and showed off their versions of the headsets. They will launch day and date with the Fall Creators Update.

The Fall Creators Update will have a slew of other features, including updates to Game Mode, a new photo application, OneDrive Files on demand and advanced inking features that make it easy to draw objects without looking like pre-schooler scribbles.

Additionally, Windows 10 will integrate eye-tracking as an accessibility feature. Devices with eye trackers from companies like Tobii will be better allow users with disabilities able to navigate and type with just their eyes. Myerson suggests this is particularly targeted at those with Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Microsoft first announced the Fall Creators Update at its Build developer conference earlier this year. It also incorporates Microsoft's new Fluent Design, and some features are available now to those on the Windows Insider Fast Track.

Images: Microsoft

