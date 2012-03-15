Where to Get the Most Value for Your iPad 2 Trade-In (Updated)

As Apple prepares to release the new iPad, owners of older-generation iPads are looking to sell theirs back and upgrade. Several online retailers-- including Apple-- offer buy-back programs, but keep in mind that retailers are only buying back models that are in near-perfect condition, and the following prices reflect what you should expect to get for an iPad 2 in good working condition. Depending on the retailer, you may have to hunt around for the link as some list it under gadget recycling. Keep in mind that some retailers such as Apple and Amazon place the amount of your trade-in on a store gift card.

Update: As more people trade-in their iPads, trade-in values are fluctuating-- Gazelle's trade-in offer has actually increased over the last few days. The values in the above chart are accurate as of March 15th.

Apple

$205 for 16GB ($250 for 3G)

$245 for 32GB ($280 for 3G)

$275 for 64GB ($320 for 3G)

Amazon

$270 for 16GB ($360 for 3G)

$340 for 32GB ($390 for 3G)

$405 for 64GB ($460 for 3G)

eBay

$325 for 16GB ($355 for 3G)

$340 for 32GB ($380 for 3G)

$420 for 64GB ($475 for 3G)

GameStop

$250 for 16GB ($300 for 3G)

$300 for 32GB ($350 for 3G)

$340 for 64GB ($400 for 3G)

*Verizon models receive an average of $50 less than AT&T models, and if you want cash for your iPad 2, you'll get up to 20% less.

Best Buy

$200 for 16GB ($245 for 3G)

$240 for 32GB ($265 for 3G)

$270 for 64GB ($315 for 3G)

Gazelle

$250 for 16GB ($250 for 3G)

$275 for 32GB ($300 for 3G)

$280 for 64GB ($350 for 3G)

Each buy-back program has its pluses and minuses, but Amazon seems to give the best value if you're OK with just getting store credit. Just remember that Amazon probably will not sell the new iPad, so this isn't the best route if you're looking to trade in models. If you're set on getting cold, hard cash, eBay is the way to go.