iPad Drops to $299 in Walmart Early Black Friday Deal

More than 100 Walmart Black Friday deals are available online today. The big box retailer is getting a running start on 2019's best Black Friday deals with its Early Deals Drop sale.

Currently, Walmart has the iPad 6th generation on sale for $299. That's $131 off its $429 retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet.

It's one of the best mobile PC deals you can get right now.

The 2018 model iPad is the best tablet for the money and at this low price, it's an even better value. It features a 9.7-inch LED-backlit (2048 x 1536) IPS display, Apple's A10 Fusion chip, 128GB of storage, and Touch ID.

Buy iPad 6th generation for $299 at Walmart

In our iPad 2018 review, we loved its fast A10 Fusion performance, Apple Pencil support, and 10-hour long battery life. Although the iPad's bezels could be thinner, we gave rated it 4 out of 5 for its powerful performance. It's the Editor's Choice tablet for everyone.

At 1.03 pounds and 0.29 inches thick, the 6th generation iPad is lightweight and comfortable to hold. In real world testing, we browsed the web and played AR apps for long periods of time with no discomfort.

The iPad's 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution is sharp, bright and colorful. This ensures nothing less than a superb viewing experience whether you're watching movies, playing games or creating reports.

With Apple Pencil support, the 2018 iPad is also great for drawing and taking notes.

In terms of performance, the iPad 6th gen scored a well above average 5,983 on Geekbench 4's performance test. That's more than twice the score of the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2,916).

Like all iPad deals, this one won't last long, so act fast to bag this awesome tablet for its best price yet.

For more on upcoming holiday deals, check out our best Cyber Monday deals coverage.