Acer's Aspire 5 Slim Laptop Now $110 Off

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under $500 thanks to its solid performance and affordable price. If you can't wait until Black Friday deals begin, we've spotted an excellent deal on the Acer's budget laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for $419 from Walmart. That's $110 off and the best price we could find for this Core-i5-powered laptop.

Buy the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for $419 (Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB) at Walmart ($110 off)

(Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB) at Walmart ($96 off)

The configuration on sale sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8th-gen Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this model, we're pretty fond of the Acer Aspire 5 series line. In our review of the Core i3-powered model, we loved its bright Full HD display, strong performance, and near 9-hour long battery life. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and named it Editor's Choice for its overall performance and affordable price.

If you need more power, Walmart also has the Aspire 5 with Core i7-8565U and a 512GB SSD on sale for $529 ($96 off).