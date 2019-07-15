Trending

Forget Prime Day: 15.6-inch VivoBook for New Low $249 at Walmart

By News 

The best part of Amazon Prime Day is finding new all-time-low prices and laptop deals. It even happens on super-cheap, sub-$400 laptops, whose prices fall even further.

Walmart currently has the Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop (F510QA) on sale for $249. That’s $150 off its usual price, and $10 cheaper than it was three weeks ago, in late June.

This VivoBook offers budget shoppers a sleek design and a sharp 1080p panel: two things we rarely see at this low a price, as laptops under $400 often include low-res 1366 x 768 displays. Walmart offers a version of this laptop that includes an extra 1TB internal storage, but that one costs $399. 

Spec-wise, the VivoBook F510QA features a 2.7 GHz AMD A12-9720P quad-core processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. 

The laptop also has great port selection, giving you USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI, so you won't need to buy extra adapters for accessories and external screens. Biometric security also comes standard, thanks to a built-in fingerprint reader.

For everyday users who want a big screen at a small price, this deal is definitely one to consider.

Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior writer at Laptop Mag, covering security, Apple and operating systems. Prior to joining Laptop Mag — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and wondering why Apple decided to ditch its MagSafe power adapters.