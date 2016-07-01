Once you learn the basics of Apple Mail, it's easy to send and organize emails. With these tips and tricks, you can make Mail more than useful; you can make it powerful. We'll teach you how to make filter rules that sort your mail for you, use VIP contacts and more. See the list below and learn how to use Mail like a master.
How to Use Apple Mail Like a Pro
