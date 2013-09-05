Toshiba Satellite NB15t: 11-inch Touchscreen Notebook for $379

Who needs a tablet? Budget notebooks with touch screens are creeping into the market, and Toshiba is the latest to enter the fray with the Satellite NB15t, an 11-inch system that starts at just $379.

Despite its budget price, the NB15t, which weighs 3.3 pounds, looks fairly stylish, with a plastic faux-metal brushed finish and a matte black keyboard deck. While the island-style keyboard looks fairly spacious, the left Shift and Caps lock keys are on the small side.

The NB15t, which interestingly uses the same naming convention as Toshiba's now-departed netbook line, will have slightly more robust specs, including an Intel Celeron N2810 dual core processor and a 500GB hard drive. The notebook will have an 11.6-inch HD TruBrite touch-enabled display, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and VGA. It also features stereo speakers enhanced with DTS audio, for students who want to get their jam on.

When it becomes available in November 2013, the NB15t will be competing with other 11-inch budget systems such as the $399 HP Pavilion TouchSmart 11z and the ASUS Q200, which can be found for as little as $329.