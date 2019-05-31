Students across the globe who want to upgrade their machines and get an early start on essentials for the classroom, we have good news. The next Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it, which means Amazon will be offering its best-back-to-school laptop deals.

Not to be outdone, competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also expected to slash prices on some of the best laptops around.

Expect to see discounts on all types of notebooks — from budget-minded Chromebooks to premium ultraportables.

If you're in the market for a MacBook, check out the best MacBook deals to find the best price on Apple's stylish notebooks.

Samsung Chromebook 3

Retailer: AmazonRegular.99SaleSale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: Samsung's Chrombook 3 is ideal for students who need a seamless connection to Google's host of services, including Gmail and Google Docs. The laptop has a sturdy build and features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC. Its battery is rated to last 11 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough to get you through a day of classes. We also like that its keyboard is water resistant, which makes it more kid friendly that competing Chromebooks.

Retailer: DellRegular.99Sale Price: from $179.99Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: If you're looking for the most affordable back-to-school laptop you can find, Dell's Inspiron Chromebook 11 is hard to beat. The PC manufacturer is currently discounting its entire Inspiron Chromebook lineup with prices starting at $179.99. All models feature an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and at least 16GB eMMC.

Asus VivoBook F510UA

Retailer: AmazonRegularSale.99Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: The VivoBook F510UA offers mainstream performance at a price that won't break your budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It also offers all the ports you could possibly require including USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an SD card slot. It occasionally sells for $499, but event at $510 it's still an excellent bargain.

Apple MacBook Air

Retailer: Best BuyRegular.99Sale.99 ($749.99 for students)Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: We know. The MacBook Air's days are numbered, but Apple's 13-inch ultraportable remains the most affordable Mac in its lineup. This 2017 model includes a 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Alternatively, you can get the 256Gb model for $1,099.99 or the 512GB model for $1,449.99. Students with a valid edu e-mail can sign up for Best Buy's newsletter to receive an instant $150 off coupon, which lowers the prices of all three configurations to $749.99, $949.99, or $1,299.99, respectively.

Dell XPS 13

Retailer: DellRegular Price: from $799.99Sale Price: from $703.99 Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: Dell's XPS 13 is our favorite ultraportable of the moment offering the perfect balance of style, performance, and portability. Currently, Dell has both the previous-gen XPS 13 9360 (from $799.99) and the current-gen XPS 13 9370 (from $999.99) on sale. Even better, use coupon code "SAVE12" on any laptop take 12 percent off. After coupon, you can get the base XPS 13 9360 from $703.99 or the base XPS 13 9370 from $879.99. Major differences between both models include a thinner design and support for eGPUs on the 9370 models. Otherwise, the XPS 13 9360 is the better value if you're on a tight budget. Plus, we like that the XPS 13 9360 offers slightly longer battery life (16 hours vs. 12.5 hours on the XPS 13 9370). The coupon expires August 27 at 8am ET.

Google Pixelbook

Retailer: AmazonRegularSaleSale Ends: September 3 Why This Is a Good Deal: If you want the best Chromebook experience possible, you want the Google Pixelbook. It boasts beautiful looks, solid speed, and a bright, vivid touchscreen. Normally priced at $999, Amazon has all three Pixelbook configurations on sale. You can get the base 128GB model for $749 ($250 off), the 256GB model for $999.95 ($199 off), or the 512GB model for $1,484.50 ($164 off). We'd opt for the 256GB model, which is currently priced at what the base model would normally cost when not on sale.

Acer Aspire E15

Retailer: AmazonRegularSale.99Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: The Acer Aspire E15 has everything a college student could need in class, minus the high sticker price. The 15.6-inch laptop packs a 1080p LCD, 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It even houses an 8x DVD drive. What really impresses us about this machine is its low price, given that it features one of Intel's current-gen processors.

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop

Retailer: WalmartRegularSale.99Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: The G3 is part of Dell's new budget-minded line of gaming laptops. While it won't satisfy the hardcore gamer, casual gamers will be more than happy with this machine's performance, thanks in part to its GTX 1050Ti graphics card. Other standout features include a 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD with 16GB Intel Optane memory. If you don't need the GTX 1050Ti graphics card, Dell has a very similar G3 configuration available on sale for $649.99, although we think the 1050Ti is worth the extra $50.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14

Retailer: AmazonRegularSale.99Sale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: The aluminum-clad VivoBook Flip 14 is as attractive as it is speedy giving you the performance you want in a design that's bound to turn heads. The convertible features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At 3.1-lbs. and just 0.5 inches thick, it's the type of college notebook that will last you beyond freshman year.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s

Retailer: WalmartRegular.99SaleSale Ends: not known Why This Is a Good Deal: The IdeaPad 330s combines a svelte design with a modern day processor, but at a price point you can afford. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM w/ 16GB Intel Optane, and a 1TB HDD.