14 Essential BlackBerry 10 Tips

The day many thought may never come has arrived. BlackBerry 10 is finally here. And while there are some visual similarities that may remind you of the company's old BlackBerry 7 OS, let's be clear: BlackBerry 10 is brand new.



As with any new operating system, it will take a little while for users to learn all of BlackBerry 10's ins and outs, from the new gesture-based interface to the redesigned keyboard. To help make that process easier for you, we've put together this list of 14 tips with step-by-step instructions. So read on to learn how to get the most out of your BlackBerry 10 experience.