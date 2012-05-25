Trending

Top 11 Google Chrome Tips: Control Your Tabs, Work Offline, More

By News 

Google's Chrome is one of the most popular browsers on the web. In fact, depending on who you ask, Chrome may be the Internet's go-to browser, surpassing even Microsoft's Internet Explorer. So what sets Chrome apart from the likes of IE and Firefox?

Well, besides a massive advertising push that started during the Super Bowl back in February, Chrome offers a host of built-in features that, while barely acknowledged by Google, can drastically alter your user experience for the better. From accessing your Gmail account without a web connection to syncing your bookmarks, settings and open tabs across all of your devices, Chrome has a lot to offer. So read on to learn how to use Chrome like a pro with our 11 power tips.

  1. How to Create Desktop Shortcuts for Web Pages Using Chrome
  2. How to Change Your Default Search Engine in Chrome’s Omnibox
  3. How to Open Multiple Tabs on Start Up with Chrome
  4. How to Shrink Tabs in Chrome With the Pin Tab Feature
  5. How to Enable Offline Gmail in Chrome
  6. How to View Your Google Docs Without a Web Connection
  7. How to Sync Google Chrome Across All of your Devices
  8. How to Manage Your Passwords in Chrome
  9. How to Use Chrome's Built-In Task Manager
  10. How to Use Incognito Windows in Chrome
  11. How to Save Your Bookmarks as Favicons in Chrome

Daniel P. HOWLEY

A newspaper man at heart, Dan Howley wrote for Greater Media Newspapers before joining Laptopmag.com. He also served as a news editor with ALM Media’s Law Technology News, and he holds a B.A. in English from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.