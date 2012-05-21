How to Sync Google Chrome Across All of your Devices

Google's Chrome is officially the most popular browser on the Internet and with good reason. Chrome has several unique features, the best of which is its ability to sync your personal settings across multiple devices. But before you can start viewing your tabs and bookmarks on your laptop and smartphone, you'll have to make some changes to your browser settings.

To get started, sign into Chrome from your Mac or PC and click the wrench icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Select Settings from the drop down menu and choose Advanced sync settings.

From the drop down box select Sync everything and Click OK at the bottom of the screen.

The next time you sign into your Chrome account on any PC, Mac or Android device, all of your settings, favorites and bookmarks will automatically carry over. Android Ice Cream Sandwich users will also be able to sync open tabs across devices.