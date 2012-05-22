How to View Your Google Docs Without a Web Connection

So you want to access Google Docs, but you don't have a web connection. No problem. Chrome users can access Docs without an Internet connection with Docs Offline.Follow the steps below and you'll be able to view (but not edit) your Google documents and spreadsheets whether you're connected to the web or not.

Sign into your Google Gmail account and select Drive from the top navigation bar.

Click the gear icon in the right corner of the screen and choose Set Up Docs Offline.

Select Allow Offline Docs at the bottom of the screen and Click Install From Chrome Web Store.

After the Chrome Web Store opens, click Add to Chrome at the top of the screen and choose Add from the dialogue box.