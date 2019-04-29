With Chrome's incognito windows, you can safely peruse the web without the fear of having all of your information saved to your computer. To help keep your history private on your laptop or Chromebook, we've complied two simple steps to teach you how to use incognito windows in Chrome.

We all visit websites on our laptop that we wouldn't necessarily want anyone else knowing about. And while deleting your browsing history will ensure that no one sees the sites you've visited under Chrome's history manager, it's much easier to simply ensure that no traces of your browsing experience ever appear on your computer. Here's how to use incognito windows in Chrome:

Step 1:

To open an incognito window, start Chrome and click the three-dotted icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2:

Click New Incognito Window and start browsing. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl+ Shift + N to bring up a new incognito window without entering the Chrome settings menu.

Chrome will not keep a record of the sites you've visited while using incognito windows. Downloaded material and bookmarks, however, will be saved. And while incognito windows will keep Chrome from saving information about your browsing history, it can't stop other programs from doing so. So don't use the feature and expect it to keep your browsing history a secret from your office's IT department. Oh, and even though Incognito mode gives you dark screens, if you want that look for all of your tabs, check out our guide for Chrome's dark mode.