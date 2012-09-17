TazPad V2: Most Secure Android Tablet Ever?

The TazPad V2 is as close to impenetrable as an Android tablet gets. This 7 -inch slate includes a built-in biometric reader, which stores the fingerprint images of authenticated users inside an INSIDE Secure SecuRead NFC module. The module's security has been certified by a consortium of the world's largest credit card suppliers, including American Express, JCB, MasterCard and Visa. Basically, if the tablet isn't being used by you, it can't be used.

The TazPad V2 isn't the only tablet with a fingerprint reader; the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 also packs a biometric scanner, and Authentec's Eikon Mini USB fingerprint scanner can be used with current Windows tablets. Those solutions aren't pared with an EMVCo-certified NFC module, however.

Another nifty feature is the TazPad's ZigBee compatibility, which allows you to control your ZigBee home automation systems right from your tablet.

The TazPad V2 also includes Android 4.0 ICS, a 1.2GHz Cortex A8 CPU with an ARM Mali-400 MP GPU, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and an additional 16GB on an included micro-SD card, and 5MP/2MP front/rear cameras. A 5500 mAh lithium polymer battery should help the slate last long into the night.

All the normal sensors and connectivity options you'd expect in an Android tablet are there, including GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1, though cellular support is limited to 3G.

TazTag didn't announce pricing or availability for the tablet, though it did note that "several pilot projects are coming online shortly in Europe, South Africa and India in the areas of home care, eGovernment and eID applications."