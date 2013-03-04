Take Your Shoe Addiction Anywhere with Steve Madden's iPhone App

For all of those shoe addicts out there, who spend a significant amount of time online perusing shoe retailer sites and curse themselves when they miss a crucial sale or their favorite pair they've been saving up for sells out, this is the app for you (especially if you're a Steve Madden fan). The free Steve Madden iPhone app lets customers shop the collections, get access to specialty shops and search for stores and sizes.

Whether you're looking for shoes, handbags or accessories, you can shop for them all. Plus, when Steve Madden releases specialty shops such as its Holiday Gift Guide and Exclusive sections, app users will have access to those sales, and they'll receive exclusive promos and discounts. Steve Madden makes the shopping experience as simple as possible, with the ability to shop by occasion. Plus, a fun feature called Shoe Closet lets users place and showcase their show collection in a digital shoe closet.

We can see this app coming in handy for shoppers who need a specific pair of shoes to match an outfit, while on the go and in search of a Steve Madden location with the shoe they want or to find a store that has your size when the Steve Madden location you're at is out.

The new app is powered by Branding Brand, which already created apps for such retailers as American Eagle Outfitters, Anthropologie, Crate & Barrel and Ralph Lauren, so we have a good feeling they know what they're doing.