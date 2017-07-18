Take $225 Off the All-Purpose Lenovo Flex 5

The Lenovo Flex 5 is a stylish convertible with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

This 2-in-1 is one of a handful of convertibles built with enough muscle for mainstream usage.

For a limited time, you can get the Flex 5 for just $554.99 when you checkout and pay using Visa Checkout. Traditionally, this machine costs $779.

For the uninitiated, Visa Checkout is a free and secure way of making online purchases. The service stores your information so that anytime you shop at select retailers, you can breeze through the buying process.

Through July 22 you'll get $25 off your online order of $100 or more when you use Visa Checkout for your Staples purchases. That includes the Lenovo Flex 5.

Buy on Staples

This particular configuration features a 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

The 2-in-1 also packs Harman speakers with Dolby Home Theater, a backlit keyboard, one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a card reader, and HDMI connectivity.

The Lenovo Flex 5 could be particularly beneficial for college-bound students who want a laptop they can use for work, a tablet to jot down notes while in the classroom, and a media machine strong enough to stream HD movies.

This offer expires July 22.