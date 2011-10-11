Tablet World Series Game 2: ThinkPad Tablet vs. HTC Flyer. Voting Ends 10/13 at 9 a.m. EST

Game 2 of the 2011 Tablet World Series should be called "the battle of the styluses." The HTC Flyer and the Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet are the only Android tablets that use active pens based on N-Trig's DuoSense technology. While the 7-inch Flyer provides a handful of pen-friendly apps on top of a highly customized Android 2.3 Gingerbread, the 10-inch ThinkPad Tablet includes a single note-taking app but allows you to use the pen anywhere in UI you want to.

Update (9/13): Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet has won this round by a small margin.

Vote now and decide which of these pen-wielding tablets advances to round two to face the winner of the iPad 2 versus Eee Pad Slider game. The poll below will close at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 13th.Besides their obvious size and software difference, the two tablets are marketed toward very distinct audiences, with the enterprise-friendly ThinkPad meant for businesses and the colorful Flyer designed for consumers. Neither slate is perfect. The Flyer's Achilles' Heel is its lack of palm rejection; leaning on the screen while you write may cause you to hit the back button by mistake. The ThinkPad

Tablet's biggest weakness is its barely audible speaker.