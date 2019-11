In this week's episode of SpoonFed Mobile, LAPTOP Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer pairs up with PCMag lead mobile analyst Sascha Segan and senior mobile editor for The Verge, Chris Ziegler, to discuss the merits of Android skins like HTC's Sense 4.0. Join in the debate and let us know what you think - are Android skins evil? Plus, Mark gives an in-depth review of the HTC's new flagship phone, the One X.