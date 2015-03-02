Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet Hands-On: Stunningly Sharp and Slim

Be wary, iPad Air. Sony's new Xperia Z4 is the world's lightest and thinnest 10-inch waterproof tablet, featuring a rich 2K display and an octa-core processor to complement its feathery frame. I got my hands on Sony's new slate at MWC 2015, and came away very excited for the Android device's June release.

The moment I picked up the Xperia Z4, I was shocked by how lightweight it felt. The device's sleek 13.7 ounce frame is even lighter than the 15.7-ounce iPad Air 2, and its slick silver edges match the Air 2's slimness at just 6.1-millimeters. The Z4's ultra-light design is complemented by its matte rear panel, which is pleasingly soft to the touch.

The Z4's 10.1-inch display is just as captivating as its airy design, packing a whopping 2560 x 1600 pixels. When watching a demo video on the slate, I was able to make out the smallest of details on people's faces, and scenes looked impressively colorful and bright.

The IP65 waterproof slate can handle being dunked in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, which, combined with its rich display and light weight, could make it the ultimate bathroom buddy for watching movies in the tub.

On the audio front, the Z4 can automatically optimize itself for any headset plugged into it, and packs integrated Digital Noise Cancelling tech for use with any DNC-enabled pair of headphones. As with the Xperia Z3 family, you'll be able to stream your PlayStation 4 games to the Z4 via the Remote Play app.

Guts-wise, the Xperia Z4 runs on a 2-GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded to 128GB via microSD. The tablet sports a 8.1-MP rear camera with 8x digital zoom and 1080p video capabilities, as well as a 5.1-MP selfie cam in the front.

The Z4 is outfitted with a 6,000-mAh battery that promises up to 17 hours of video playback, thanks in part to the slate's Battery Stamina mode that deactivates background functions when they're not in use. Sony will offer an optional Bluetooth keyboard dock, which turns the Z4 into a laptop.

Sony's Xperia Z4 ships this June in both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE variants for a currently unannounced price, though you can expect it to go for a premium. Its stunningly light design and rich display make it one of the absolute standout slates of MWC 2015, and we can't wait to put it through its paces for a full review.