Sony Shows Off Flagship Xperia Z3 Family at IFA

Not content to release just one phone, Sony is debuting the new Xperia Z3 family and mid-range Xperia E3 at IFA in Berlin, Germany. The Xperia Z3 line includes the flagship Xperia Z3, smaller Z3 Compact and 8-inch Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

The 5.2-inch Xperia Z3 is fast and light, measuring 7.3 mm thick and 5.36 ounces, larger than than the 4.6-inch Z3 Compact at 8.6 mm thick and weighing just 4.55 ounces. And because Sony did not want consumers to have to choose between size and power, both phones will feature the same 2.5 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 20.7 megapixel rear camera with an ISO range up to 12,800, the highest ever in a smartphone. The main difference is in the screen, with the Z3 featuring a full 1080p display while the smaller Z3 compact is limited to just 720p.

The Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact features an 8-inch 1080p display, and Sony claims it will be the world's slimmest and lightest compact tablet at 6.4mm and just 9.52 ounces. Powering the svelte tablet is the same 2.5 GHz Qualcom Snapdragon 801 quad-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and an integrated Adreno 330 GPU. Sony claims a 13 hour battery life, which if true, would rank highly among the list of longest lasting tablets. The company rounds out the features on the Z3 Tablet Compact with an 8.1 MP rear camera complemented by a 2.2 MP shooter up front.

Unique to the Z3 family, Sony's PS4 Remote Play integration allows users to utilize their Z3 phone or tablet as a remote screen. Combined with a Dual Shock 4 controller and the GCM10 Game Control mount, users can turn their Z3 into a mobile PS4 by streaming video straight to the device over Wi-Fi. Gamers who like to play outside will appreciate the fact that every Z3 device has a waterproof IP 65/68 rating.

Last but not least is Sony's budget-minded Xperia E3 smartphone, featuring a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 display, quad-core 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU and 1GB of RAM. As Sony's low-end model, the E3 will only have a 5 Mp rear camera, but like all the new Xperia devices, storage can be expanded via microSD Card.

Unfortunately Sony hasn't shared pricing or release details, but you can expect the new Xperia devices to ship later this fall. Whether all of them will come to the U.S. is still in question.