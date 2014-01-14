Sony Launches Xperia T2 Ultra Phablet, E1 Budget Music Phone

Sony's on a roll. After unveiling the water-proof Sony Z1s, the company is announcing two new Android smartphones, the Xperia T2 Ultra and the Xperia E1 which are set for a global launch. Sony's newest additions will focus on music lovers as well as the fast-growing phablet market.

Fans of oversized phones will want to keep their eyes peeled for the T2 Ultra, a smartphone with a 6-inch, 720 display. There will also be a variant of the device named the Xperia T2 Ultra dual that can accommodate two SIM cards allowing users to switch between SIM cards with one-touch switching. T2 Ultra dual owners will also have the ability to set independent ringtones for each SIM.

MORE: Best Smartphones 2014

Each Xperia T2 will weigh 6.1 ounces and sport a seriously slim profile of 0.29-inches that Sony claims is about the width of a credit card. The phones will also have a barely there bezel measuring 0.09-inches. The phones will use a 1.4-GHz quad-core Snapdragon CPU with 1GB or RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, the included microSD slot will allow the storage to be bumped up to a more flexible 32GB. Other specs include a 13 megapixel camera enhanced with Sony's Exmor RS technology and a 1.1MP front-facing camera with Exmor R.

The T2 Ultra will ship with a few preinstalled apps to further enhance the camera experience such as Portrait Retouch, Collage and Timeshift burst which captures 31 photos in 2 seconds before and after the shutter is pressed, ensuring a perfect shot.

Sony is also touting the T2 battery life calling attention to the 3000 mAH battery with an included Stamina Mode. However the company has yet to release any concrete numbers.

For budget-minded music aficionados looking to rock out on the go, Sony has the Xperia E1. A mid-tier phone, the E1 features a 4-inch 800 x 480 display running on a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

While it doesn't have the most impressive specs in the world, Sony's betting that music lovers will overlook the lower-quality specs in favor of the 100 dB speakers. According to Sony, with the speakers at full volume, "even a motorcycle won't interrupt your music." The company has also added ClearAudio+ mode to optimize frequency balance and the xLOUD software for loud crystal clear tracks. We're just not sure if we'd recommend playing this phone at full volume.

The E1 also features some technology from Sony's Walkman line including a shake-to-shuffle control feature and a dedicated Walkman button for smooth track navigation. Sony's also thrown in a 30-day free trial of the Sony Entertainment Network music streaming service.

Similar to the T2 Ultra, the Xperia E1 will also have a dual-SIM variant, called the Xperia E1 dual.

Sony has left us with more questions than answers however, since as of this writing, no pricing or launch dates have been announced. There's also no word on whether these phones will be coming to the U.S. The company is also keeping mum on which version of Android each smartphone will ship with. We'll update this post as more information becomes available.