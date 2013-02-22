Sony Xperia E Dual Coming to America, Looking for Two SIM Cards and a Bride

Are phone manufacturers beginning to answer the call for affordable, contract-free smartphones? Last December Sony introduced the Xperia E, a contract-less Android phone, and now the company is sending its sibling, the Xperia E Dual, to our shores. What does the Dual add? Two SIM card slots so your phone can easily switch between networks without you having to worry about losing a tiny piece of plastic. It's available for pre-order now for $199 without a contract.

Why would someone want two SIM card slots? It makes a ton of sense in Europe for travelers who frequently hop between different countries, which is mostly likely why Sony released the Xperia E Dual there first. In the U.S. its great for people who live close to the Canadian or Mexican border or even for professionals who can combine their work phone number and personal number into one device.

The Sony Xperia E Dual's specs won't blow you away, but they are respectable, especially considering the phone's price. It features a 3.5-inch display with 480 x 320 resolution, 1-GHz Snapdragon processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, a micr0SD slot for additional storage, 3.2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA front-facing camera. It's running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and includes Sony's apps for managing data usage and battery life. It's available in classic black or get fancy with a champagne finish; either way, it'll only lighten your wallet by $199 and will keep you contract free.

