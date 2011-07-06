Sony S1 and S2 Android 3.0 Tablets Caught on Video

Just in case you forgot about Sony's upcoming 9.4-inch and 11-inch Android tablets, which are code-named the S1 and S2, Notebook Italia's got hands-on video of both.

What gets highlighted during the hands-on time? Just some of the S1's interface and the shape, design, and ports of both systems. That's a point of particular interest given the "off-center of gravity design" attributed to 9.4-inch S1 tablet and the fact that the S2 is actually made of two 5.5-inch displays that fold up together to close.

Both tablets are expected to launch with the Android 3.0 OS later this year, and will also pack a version of the software that includes some speeds tweaks compliments of Sony, as well as on-board connections to Sony-sponsored digitial content, such as Qriocity for music.

Want to see more? Check out the videos below!

Via Notebook Italia