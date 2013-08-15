Rumored 5-inch Sony Honami Smartphone Could Capture 4K Video

Sony's rumored 5-inch Honami smartphone is apparently on the way, and the latest leak has this upcoming handset being able to capture 4K video. This would be a first for smartphones, and it could help Sony convince shoppers to purchase pricier 4K TVs with super-high resolutions.

The Honami is expected to pack a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and 2.2-megapixel front shooter. The rear camera is what you'll use to capture 4K action. But according to Engadget, there is a slight discrepancy in the leaked slide, which indicates that the Honami's 4K video will sport a resolution of 4,000 x 2,000 pixels, rather than Sony's defined standard resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. Today's best smartphones shoot at 1920 x 1080 pixels.

While the rumored handset may be able to capture 4K video, it won't be able to display images at 4K resolution. That's where Sony's 4K TVs would come in. For instance, Sony's 55-inch 4KTV starts at $4,999. That's about $3,500 more than a standard 55-inch TV.

You could also view 4K video on higher-resolution tablets, such as the Google Nexus 10 and laptops like the MacBook Pro with Retina Display. However, these screens don't provide true 4K resolution.

The Honami's camera will also feature a Time Shift mode and a new type of image search engine. A Snapdragon 800 processor is expected to power this Android phone.

There isn't much more information about the Honami available yet, but it's possible we could hear more at IFA 2013 in Berlin.

