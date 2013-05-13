Sony Unveils 13.3-inch Flexible Digital Paper E-reader

Some may consider e-readers to be a dying breed, but that doesn't seem to sway Sony. The company just unveiled its Digital Paper device—a 13.3-inch E-ink reader with a flexible display.

Sony is flaunting its new slate as a “digital paper solution,” boasting that its 13.3-inch screen is supposed to be equal in size to a standard sheet of paper without its margin. Weighing 12.6 ounces, the e-reader’s capacitive touch screen display features a resolution of 1600 x 1200 and comes with an accompanying stylus. Although this feature isn't available yet, Sony hopes to eventually enable shared document editing over Wi-Fi in the future.

Most notably, Sony brags that its new e-reader will last for three weeks on a single charge when not connected to Wi-Fi. The 12.2 x 9.1 x 0.2-inch e-reader also comes with 4GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot and a microUSB port.

Sony’s paper-like e-reader is one of the first flexible electronics to hit the market, but it's not the only of its kind. Researchers at the Human Media Lab in Ontario’s Queens University unveiled the PaperTab at CES earlier this year. The 10.7-inch e-ink tablet comes with a high resolution plastic touch screen built by Plastic Logic and runs on a second generation Intel Core i5. Samsung has also been working on its own AMOLED flexible smartphone displays for quite some time, but there’s no telling when we’ll see this technology hit the market.