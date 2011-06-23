Sony Ericsson Unveils Two Android Phones: One for Style, One For Sport

Sony Ericsson just announced a pair of new Android smartphones, each with its own distinct personality. The first, called the Xperia Active is a sporty number designed to handle the rigors of life outdoors. The second, named the Xperia Ray promises to stun with stylish, high-end looks.

The Xperia Active is rugged and built to handle exposure to dust and water. Its tiny 3-inch screen is also scratch-resistant and made to still operate when touched by wet fingers. Other features that make the phone fitness-targeted are a heart rate monitor, and sports training apps tied to the internal GPS, barometer, and compass.

Some of the Xperia Active's other attributes are a 1-GHz CPU, Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS, and a 5 Megapixel camera.

Crafted from aluminum and only 0.37 of an inch thick, the Xperia Ray is dressed to impress. The phone has a smallish 3.3-inch screen but comes equipped with a 8 Megapixel camera, a 1-GHz processor, and runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

Both global handsets are GSM/HSPA cellular devices and meant for European and Asian markets, so chances are they won't make it to the US, at least in their present form. Even so, they both look interesting and offer a nice departure from the usual Android smartphone.

via Sony Ericsson