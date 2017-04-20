Samsung Takes on Surface With $629 Galaxy Book

Samsung's Galaxy Book, its detachable 2-in-1 Surface Competitor, has official pricing and a release date. The Book will start at $629.99 for the 10-inch model with Wi-Fi, and the 12-inch model will run for $1,129.99. The larger device also as an LTE model for $1,299.99.

Pre-orders begin on April 21, with the LTE model being sold at Verizon and the two Wi-Fi models selling on Samsung's web site and "select retailers." The Galaxy Book will officially launch on May 21 and come in silver, though Best Buy will have an exclusive black version.

Both models come with an S Pen stylus and a keyboard cover. The latter is an advantage over Microsoft's Surface Pro 4, which requires you to pay extra for a keyboard. The base model of the Surface also doesn't come with a stylus.

The 12-inch Galaxy Book runs off of an Intel Core i5 CPU and features a Super AMOLED display, and you can pick between 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD or 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (the LTE model only comes with the lesser specs). The 10-inch version uses a lesser Intel Core m3 CPU and a standard FHD display. It has 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. Both options support microSD cards to bump your storage by an extra 256GB.

Samsung includes software called Galaxy Flow specifically for owners of its Samsung Galaxy smartphones. They'll be able to sync their devices' notifications and easily transfer files.

We'll have a full review when the Galaxy Book shows up in our labs.

