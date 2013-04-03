Rumor: HTC First is Facebook's New Home on Android

Facebook's secretive "Home on Android" event is just a day away and it seems like we're getting a better image of the mystery HTC smartphone that the company will reportedly unveil. The phone, which @evleaks posted images of on Twitter, is called the HTC First and, if it's real, will likely run the rumored Facebook Android launcher we heard about earlier this week.

The First, which has also been referred to as the HTC Myst, is expected to sport mid-range specs like a 4.3-inch display, a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960 processor and 1GB of RAM and have a 5-megapixel rear-facing and 1.6-megapixel front-facing camera. Android Police reports that the First will likely come loaded with Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2. The @evleaks post indicates that the phone will be available in different colors including black, red, blue and white.

The biggest news here, however, is the Facebook software, which was leaked early this week and appears to tie into the Facebook Android app. And while the announcement will reportedly focus on the HTC First, the software could eventually be made available for download for other smartphone manufacturers, namely Samsung, which is specifically mentioned in the leaked Facebook launcher's permissions menu.

Facebook's big event is scheduled to take place on April 4th, and we'll be there live to bring you all of the latest news.

via: @evleaks, Android Police