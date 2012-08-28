Report: T-Mobile Planning to Sell Against iPhone 5 on Sept. 21

If you've found yourself thinking the iPhone 5 would be a good match with T-Mobile's new Unlimited Nationwide 4G Plans, you're probably right! A new report says you're probably also going to be disappointed, however. TmoNews has received leaked screens indicating that Apple's iconic handset will be a no-show on T-Mobile once again, and it may even be preparing to unleash a "Selling against the iPhone" counteroffensive.

According to the images, the carrier plans to receive new SIM kits for its Monthly4G prepaid plans tomorrow, including micro-SIM kits designed specifically to help iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S owners make the jump to T-Mobile. In addition, the carrier's sales staff will be trained in the aforementioned "Selling against the iPhone" techniques… and that's where another interesting tidbit lies.

The new sales initiative is slated to start rolling out on September 21st, the widely expected launch date of the iPhone 5 -- and a date that both Verizon and AT&T have blacked out for employee vacations. Is T-Mobile acting on first-hand knowledge or just following the trail of bread crumbs like the rest of us?

Assuming the memo turns out to be true, it strongly suggests that T-Mobile isn't going to hop on the Apple bandwagon this year, and if so, the anti-iPhone push and unlimited 4G announcement make a lot of sense. Back in February, T-Mobile announced it had lost around 700,000 subscribers thanks to the launch of the iPhone 4S on competitors' networks, history that T-Mobile obviously hopes doesn't repeat itself.

The major barrier preventing T-Mobile from carrying the iPhone is the carrier's spectrum band, which isn't supported by the iPhone hardware.