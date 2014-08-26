Apple May Grow iPad Line with 12.9-inch Model

Bloomberg cites knowledgeable sources claiming that Apple has been working with suppliers for over a year to perfect a larger format for its tablet line. Apple is hoping to reverse the declining sales of its tablets with the new super-sized model. There is speculation that the larger form factor will be more attractive to schools, governments and business, opening up a new market to prop up sales.

After entering partnership with IBM, Apple is looking to produce specialized products that will better serve enterprise needs. IBM has also promised to create over 100 business focused apps for Apple's iOS platform, something that may jump-start more commercial use of its products.

This report comes less than a month before Apple's scheduled media event in September where the company is expected to announce two version of the new iPhone 6. Both versions of the new iPhone will likely feature increased screen sizes compared to the iPhone 5s, measuring 4.7 and 5.5-inches versus the 4-inch screen on the 5s.

The 12.9-inch screen size would create a device closer to Microsoft's 12-inch Surface Pro 3, and additional accessories like a custom keyboard cover could create a hybrid device that will give the folks in Redmond a run for their money.

