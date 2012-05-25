Report: Google Gobbles Up HP's webOS Enyo Staff

The hits keep on coming for HP; two days after the company announced a deep profit drop and extensive layoff plans, The Verge is reporting that Google has poached away key members of HP's Enyo team, including project leader Matt McNulty. Enyo is a webOS's open-source HTML5 app framework, a vital component of the platform.

Sources tell The Verge that the entire Enyo team isn't leaving, but the ones that are have been "responsible for 99 percent of the code." AllThingsD's insiders say that the departing developers will begin working at Google next month.

It's not known where the Enyo team will end up in Mountain View. The Android team is one obvious landing area, as webOS was a mobile platform, but McNulty and co.'s HTML5 expertise would also fit well in the Chrome group.

Neither Google nor HP has commented on the staff changes, although HP released the following statement about Enyo and webOS:

We're pleased with the traction Enyo has gained to date and plan to continue its development along with the open source community. The Open webOS project is on schedule and we remain committed to the roadmap announced in January.