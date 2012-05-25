Report: Google and ASUS To Unveil Nexus Tablet at Google I/O

If you're desperately wondering about what's in store for the imminent Google I/O conference, here are some reports to satiate your curiosity. Yesterday, DigiTimes published a rumor that a collaboration by Google and ASUS would produce an official Nexus tablet, slated to start shipping in June for $149 and today, Techno Buffalo endorsed those claims with a report of their own, adding that one of their "trusted sources" informed them that Google would be taking the wraps off this Nexus tablet at Google I/O.

That's not to say, however, that the two reports aren't at odds with one another in some aspects. First, Techno Buffalo makes the completely independent claim that the Nexus tablet will based on NVIDIA's "Project Kai" tablet strategy -- which, in case you've forgotten, involved the goal of developing a sub-$200 tablet sporting NVIDIA's quad-core Tegra 3 chip. Techno Buffalo says that since their source confirmed the inclusion of this chip in the tablet, it's likely that it will carry a $199 price tag, also corroborating previous rumors. (DigiTimes says the device will cost $149.)

Furthermore, the outlet is reporting that the Nexus tablet will come preloaded with Android 5.0 "Jelly Bean" preinstalled, according to their sources. We'd take this last detail with caution, especially given that most Android devices have yet to receive the Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 update.

Either way Google I/O is just a month away, so we'll find out soon which of these reports will hold up as truth. But as we wait, the churning rumor mill is an altogether welcome distraction to tide us over until the official conference date comes to pass.

via DigiTimes and Techno BuffaloImage via Techno Buffalo