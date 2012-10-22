Photos of 5-Inch HTC DLX Show It's Headed to Verizon

Mere days after HTC's first 5-inch Android phone broke cover (and hearts, with its Japan-only exclusivity), leaked images of its U.S.-focused counterpart have hit the web. The 5-inch, quad-core HTC DLX -- that's pronounced "Deluxe," by the way -- will be the first HTC One series phone to hit Verizon's 4G LTE network when it arrives Stateside, possibly in time for Turkey Day.

Android Central reports that the phone sports a full 1080p display. That's the same as the Japan-only HTC J Butterfly's eye-popping resolution, but while the Butterfly boasts next-gen Super LCD 3 technology, the website expects the HTC DLX to stick to the Super LCD 2 screen found in the other One series phones. Not that we're complaining, mind you: the HTC One X's display is razor sharp and bright with incredibly wide viewing angles.

The HTC DLX also keeps the HTC One X's physical buttons. Hardware-wise, Android Police says the phone includes a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage space and a 2,500 mAh battery. The camera's up in the air, though: previous leaks pegged the shooter at 12 megapixels, while these images show 8 MP.

The phone runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with a healthy dollop of HTC's Sense 4+ skin and comes with Beats Audio integration, the same as every HTC phone in recent memory. The red-and-black phone mixes HTC's standard Verizon coloring with the HTC One series design.

Neither Verizon nor HTC have chimed in with anything official about the 5-inch HTC DLX. We'll be sure to let you know if they do.