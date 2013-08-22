Trending

Omate TrueSmart Smartwatch Passes $100K Goal in 1 Day

If you've always wanted to look like a Power Ranger, speaking to Alpha-5 on your watch when it beeps your own theme song, a new Kickstarter project may be able to realize part of your dream. The Omate TrueSmart team has surpassed its goal on Kickstarter to raise $100,000 within one day. You can still get the watch for $189 if you make the second early bird special on Kickstarter. First samples are expected to ship in November.

Touted as the first water-resistant smartwatch that can work independently of a smartphone, the Omate TrueSmart will be powered by a 1.3-GHz dual-core Cortex A7 processor running Android 4.2.2 overlaid with an Omate user interface. It will come with a 1.54-inch capacitive touchscreen, 5-megapixel camera, speaker and microphone. Perhaps most intersting, a microSIM slot means you'll be able to use it as a phone. And in case you wanted to pack it with apps or store more files in your watch, the Omate's onboard 4GB memory can be expanded by up to 32GB with a microSD card.

Since launching on Aug 21, the project has already raised $165,563 with 28 days before the campaign ends. Early adopters will have to wait a few more months, but a special Developers Edition is available for $199 and will ship in October, a month ahead of the November date for the standard edition. Note: the watch probably won't be able to teleport you to Zordon's lair.

