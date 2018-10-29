Hidden Icon Confirms iPad Pro Redesign

With almost 99.9% certainty, you are looking at the new iPad that Apple will present tomorrow at its big event in Brooklyn, NY.

Credit: 9to5Mac

The black-and-white graphic above, an icon hidden deep inside the latest iOS, confirms months of leaks that have predicted how the new device looks.

The icon, unearthed by 9to5Mac, shows a design with no home button and, for the first time, rounded corners similar to the ones in the iPhone X. The power button and the volume buttons maintain the same position as the previous iPad Pro models.

According to CAD design distributed to case manufacturers — as seen in the 3D render below from MySmartPrice — the new device is supposed to have a square edge and body similar to the old iPhone 5. Allegedly, this design change makes the iPad easier to hold.

According to accurate Apple Tarot reader Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad will likely kill the headphone jack and the proprietary Apple Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The iPad will also sport FaceID frontal cameras and new Pencil 2 support in a 0.59-millimeter thin body.

Come back tomorrow for all the iPad (and new Mac) news and our hands-on impressions.