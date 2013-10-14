Analyst: New iPad With Sharper Display and 12-inch MacBook to Debut in 2014

We’ve heard numerous rumors about what’s in Apple’s pipeline, but the most recent report suggests that a 12-inch MacBook and an iPad with a sharper display are on tap for 2014.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will launch a 12-inch MacBook with a design that he refers to as an “ultra-slim clamshell form factor.” The new model is expected to site between the 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air laptops in size, and the display is said to be on par with that of the Retina display MacBook Pro.

Kuo doesn’t specify what type of MacBook we can expect, but he says that it could “redefine laptop computing once again following the milestone created by the MacBook Air,” according to Apple Insider.

Apple may upgrade the display quality of its iPad line as well, according to the analyst. Although a fifth-generation iPad hasn’t even debuted yet, Kuo says that Apple will launch a sixth-generation tablet in 2014. This alleged iPad 6 would feature as much as 40 percent more pixels than the current iPad’s 2048 x 1536 display.

The iPhone maker hasn’t confirmed any information about its upcoming product roadmap, but Kuo has a strong track record when it comes to predicting Apple announcements. In 2012 Kuo wrote that the iPhone 5, iPad Mini and 13-inch Retina display MacBook Pro would debut before the end of the year, which proved accurate.

We’re expecting to learn more about what Apple has in store for its new iPads at its press event on Oct. 22. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company is rumored to unveil a second-generation iPad Mini with a Retina display and a successor to the fourth generation iPad. Apple’s rumored iPad 5 is expected to feature a sharper display, thinner design and faster A7 processor.

via Apple Insider