Moshi Buys Old iPads for San Francisco Elementary School

Green accessory and electronic maker Moshi announced today a program to buy 30 iPads (2nd through 4th generation models) through Glyde to donate to Hillcrest Elementary School in San Francisco. Called REfresh, the project will take place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 5 through Glyde, an online portal for buying and selling used electronics. The tablets that Moshi buys from Glyde users will be outfitted with Moshi accessories like iPad cases, screen protectors and charging cables to maximize the life of the slates and improve ease of use.

iPads on Glyde can fetch between $97 for a fully functional 16GB iPad 2 (Wi-Fi only) with light wear and no charging cable to $182 for a 16GB Wi-Fi only iPad 4th Gen with some scratches (no charger). This endeavour could cost Moshi at least an estimated $3,000 ($97 x 30) not counting the accessories they are providing. The company will also offer basic IT services to Hillcrest to help the school adopt the devices smoothly. While this is a smaller project compared to Google donating 17,000 of its Nexus 7 tablets to communities recovering from Hurricane Sandy, Moshi's endeavour is both eco-friendly and helps equip a school with modern technology.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

Glyde iPad sellers will get an extra $50 credit to use in the Moshi online store in addition to the price fetched by their slates. REfresh iPads will be chosen based on their availability on Glyde during the promotion. If you want to sell your iPad and have it donated to Hillcrest Elementary, list your device on the Glyde marketplace during the promotion period. Not only can you make a cool extra $50 towards Moshi accessories, but you'll also be doing your part for the environment and helping out some elementary school kids. Sounds like a win-win-win situation to us.