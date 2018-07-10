How to Pre-Order the $399 Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft has taken the wraps off the Surface Go, the company's answer to the Apple iPad. Available now for pre-order, the $399 (starting configuration) budget 2-in-1 laptop is aimed at students and enterprises and will ship starting August 2. It's not the most powerful laptop, but it should be great for traveling given its flexible, lightweight design and battery life rated at 9 hours.

The $399 version of the Surface Go gets you a system with an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a 1800 x 1200 display. The $549 configuration doubles the RAM and storage. Whichever model you choose, be sure to put aside some extra money if you want the keyboard or stylus which are sold separately for $99 each.

How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Go

1. To pre-order the Surface Go, visit its product page on Microsoft's online store.

2. Next, choose your configuration.

3. Add to your cart and check out.

We're currently reviewing the Microsoft Go