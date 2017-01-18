Trending

Microsoft is Building an E-Book Store for Windows 10

By News 

Not content with just selling apps, games, movies, music and TV shows, Microsoft is getting ready to open an e-books section of its online Windows Store. According to a new report, this new way to buy titles will be arrive in the Windows 10 Creators Update, due out this April.

Image: MSPowerUser

This news comes from a report published yesterday (Jan. 17) by MSPowerUser, which shows a books tab in the Windows store. Users will acquire books from the online point of sale just as they would other products, and Microsoft already has support for e-books baked into Windows 10, though it's somewhere you might not expect.

Windows 10's Edge browser has supported the popular .epub format since late last year and offers a decent set of features. It's not a full-fledged e-reader app, but with bookmarks, a table of contents button and settings for font size and font families, it can make do. 

Edge will also be the way for users to easily find and open any e-books purchased from the Windows Store, and the browser's integration throughout Windows 10 laptops, tablets, phones and other PCs means your books will go everywhere. Admittedly, this won't be a huge deal for those deep inside the Amazon e-books ecosystem, as Kindle apps exist for all platforms, including Windows 10.

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.