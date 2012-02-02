Mark Your Calendars: Report Says iPhone 5 Coming in June

In light of all the buzz about the upcoming iPad 3, you might have forgotten about that long-rumored iPhone 5. But never fear: It's still on the (somewhat distant) horizon.

According to an analyst from Daiwa Securities who spoke to the Chinese-language Commercial Times, Apple's next iPhone is on track for a summer launch. DigiTimes reports that the source said the iPhone 5 will debut at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), held in June in San Francisco.

The analyst also shared a few tidbits about the phone's design, though they can hardly be considered a shocker. Apparently the iPhone 5 "will continue to utilize glass to glass touch panel technology" supplied by TPK Holding and Wintek.

And so Apple's 2012 product-launch road map slowly falls into place. Stayed tuned for more news.

via DigiTimes