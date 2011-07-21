Mac OS X Lion Tops Million Downloads in First Day

Apple announced on Thursday that its latest software upgrade Mac OS X Lion was downloaded over a million times in just 24 hours after its launch.

The highly anticipated operating system – which is priced at $29 and available through the Mac App Store – has been selling faster than any other OS release in Apple’s history, according to the company.

“Lion is off to a great start, user reviews and industry reaction have been fantastic,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a press release. “Lion is a huge step forward, it’s not only packed with innovative features but it’s incredibly easy for users to update their Macs to the best OS we’ve ever made.”

Lion comes with 250 new Mac features, from multitouch gestures and system-wide support for full screen apps to a completely redesigned Mail app.

Mac OS X Lion is the eighth major update for the Mac computer line.