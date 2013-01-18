LG Optimus G Goes Pro, Adds 5-inch 1080p Display, 1.7-GHz CPU

LG made a splash last year with the beautiful Optimus G. It looks like the company is planning to ride that positive wave into 2013 if this leaked image of the Optimus G Pro is to be believed.

According to Engadget, LG's stuffed the Pro to the gills with a series of drool-worthy upgrades including a jump to Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean). If the 5.4 x 2.7 x 0.39-inch 5.6 ounces measurement is accurate, the Pro will be seriously svelte. It also looks like LG might be easing up on that staid, boxy design that has become the signature look of its phones for better or worse.

The Pro expands the original Optimus G's 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 display into a full-blown phablet with a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 display. Other notable additions include a powerful 1.7-GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phablet will also be rocking a 3,000 mAH battery which will offset those battery-burning 4G LTE speeds. The phone is also rumored to be equipped with a 13 megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2.4 megapixel front-facing camera.

However a couple of important pieces of information are still missing. Is this phone coming stateside? If so, when? How much will it cost and who's the carrier? Hopefully we won't have to wait for the answers for too long. But in the meantime, we'll be adding this sexy phablet to our tech wish list.