Save $130 on Lenovo's Sleek Yoga 720

The Lenovo Yoga 720 is so svelte that we're shocked Lenovo crammed in a 13.3-inch LCD. Although the entry-level 720 originally retails for $829.99, Best Buy currently offers this just-released convertible for $699.99.

The 2.8-pound Yoga 720 features dual 360-degree hinges that make it possible to use the machine in tent, display, tablet, and laptop modes.

Despite being a tad dim, we found that its 1080p LCD is crisp and colorful. In terms of power, the laptop is built around a 2.5-GHz Core i5-7200U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our general performance Geekbench 4 test, the same configuration scored an impressive 7,300, which beats the 7,024 ultraportable average, along with some competitors like the Inspiron 13 and ZenBook Flip.

The laptop's 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD is speedy, duplicating 4.97GB of multimedia files in 18 seconds flat, for a speed of 318.1 MBps, which is faster than the 191.08 MBps ultraportable average.

Overall, the Yoga 920 is a slick, fast convertible that won't disappoint, especially not at its lower price.

If you need unlimited power, Best Buy also has the 15.6-inch Yoga 720 2-in-1 with a 4K screen, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card for $1,249.99. That's $250 off Lenovo's direct price.