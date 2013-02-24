Lenovo Unveils Three New Tabets, A1000, A3000 and S6000

Lenovo unveiled three new tablets at this year's Mobile World Congress. There are two 7-inch models, the A1000 and A3000, as well as the 10.1-inch S6000. All three tablets run the latest version of Android, Jelly Bean, and will be competitively priced compared to the current offerings on the market.

At the highest end is the S6000, the 10.1-inch model, which includes a quad-core MTK processor. We were able to flip through home screens and navigate through apps with very few delays, although there was a few times when the device wasn't immediately responsive. This tablet measured only 0.34 inches thick, giving the device an impressively thin profile.

The A1000 and A3000 are both 7-inch tablets, but the A1000 has a dual-core processor while the A3000 has a more powerful quad-core processor. The A3000 also has two large front-facing speakers, making this higher-end device ideal for music and media lovers. The A1000, however, does have integrated Dolby sound enhancement so, despite the lack of large front-facing speakers, sound was still impressive.

These tablets will be available worldwide in the second quarter of this year. Lenovo hasn't yet come forward with pricing, but we were assured that these new devices would fit nicely into the existing budget to mid-range level tablet market.