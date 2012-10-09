Trending

Lenovo ThinkPad Edge Twist: Sleek SMB Windows 8 Convertible for $849

By News 

Consumers aren't the only ones set to enjoy a Windows 8 tablet experience. Coming this fall, Lenovo's ThinkPad Twist will provide small business users with a 12.5-inch convertible tablet with excellent ergonomics, SMB-friendly features and plenty of endurance.

Starting at $849, the ThinkPad Twist features a 1366 x 768, 350-nit IPS touch screen that flips over and around to turn the device into a tablet, angles back into presentation mode, or sits at a 45 degree angle to allow you to put the device into "tent" mode.

At 3.48 pounds and .78 inches thick, the Twist is light enough to fit in any bag. With a  luxurious mocha black chassis that has a soft-touch feel and chrome edging, the laptop looks and feels like a premium product.

In a brief hands-on, we particularly appreciated the keyboard's strong tactile feel which, when paired with the rubbery deck,  should provide a superior typing experience. As with other ThinkPads, the Twist has both a TrackPoint pointing stick and buttonless touchpad for navigation.

Starting at $849, the ThinkPad Twist has up to a Core i7 3rd Generation Intel CPU inside, along with your choice of  a 320GB hard drive, a 500GB hard drive or a 128GB SSD. A 720p webcam and dual-array microphones with keyboard noise suppression should ensure a smooth conferencing experience. The chassis also packs plenty of ports, including Ethernet, USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort and mini HDMI connectors.

A member of the Edge family, the Twist will come with Lenovo's Solution Center for Small Business, which provides an easy way for small-to-medium businesses to manage their notebooks. Lenovo also offers Enterprise-level TPM security and a slew of business-friendly add-on services such as on-site service and accidental damage protection.

In the few moments we spent with the ThinkPad Twist we were pleased with its responsive keyboard, bright screen, and attractive soft-touch chassis. We look forward to putting hybrid through its paces when we get one in for review later this fall.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.