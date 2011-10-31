Trending

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet Wins 2011 Tablet World Series

By News 

The votes have been counted and we have a winner in the 2011 Tablet World Series. Lenovo's ThinkPad Tablet takes the crown with a commanding 63 percent of the vote to the Sony Tablet S's 37 percent share.

With strong features like a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass display, support for enterprise-level security software / encryption, and an optional active stylus, the ThinkPad Tablet simply dominated the game this weekend. Users were undoubtedly also attracted by the ThinkPad Tablet's productivity-centric software, including its note-taking app and file manager. Full-size USB ports and SD card slots also helped the ThinkPad tablet's case.

Could the ThinkPad Tablet's win herald a new appreciation for productivity and for pen-based input? We'll just have to see.   

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.