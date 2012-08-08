Lenovo ThinkPad T430u Ultrabook Starts at $779, Lasts 7 Hours

Although Lenovo showed off its ThinkPad T430u Ultrabook way back in January at CES (check out our hands-on with the T430u), the company fleshed out a few more details. Namely, that its starting price is $779, a bargain when it comes to Ultrabooks.

Additionally, Lenovo announced details regarding the T430u's components: The notebook will come with a third-generation Intel Core ULV processor, a 14-inch 1366 x 768 panel (200 nits), and Nvidia GeForce GT 620M graphics in addition to the integrated Intel GPU.

Consumers will be able to choose from 320, 500, or 1TB hard drives spinning at 5,400 rpm, 320 or 500GB hard drives at 7,200-rpm, or a 128GB SSD. Ports include two USB 3.0, HDMI, a 4-in-1 card slot, and a mini DisplayPort. The notebook is just 0.8 inches thick and weighs 4.1 pounds.