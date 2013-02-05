Lenovo ThinkPad Helix Convertible Tablet Delayed Until Spring

We were pretty big fans of Lenovo's ThinkPad Helix convertible laptop when it debuted at CES, so much so that we awarded it a Best of CES 2013 award. Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to have to wait a little bit longer than we had originally hoped before we can get our hands on the Helix.

Initially scheduled to go on sale some time in February, a post on Lenovo's Facebook page indicates that the Helix has been delayed until March or April. The news was posted by a Lenovo representative with the initials CB in response to a Lenovo fan asking, "It's February. Where is the Helix??"

We've reached out to Lenovo for an official statement regarding the delay and will update this piece if and when we hear anything.

Inside the Helix includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a massive 256GB SSD. Upfront it features a 2-megapixel camera, while the rear sports an 8-megapixel shooter. An integrated NFC chip allows users to pair the convertible with other NFC-enabled devices with a simple tap.

The Helix is an interesting product, not only because of its specs, which rival those of a standard notebook, but because its screen can be detached and then mounted backwards. Its unique design, allows you to use the Helix like a regular laptop, a standalone tablet or a presentation device.

Whenever the Helix is released, we'll be sure to have a full review for your reading pleasure.