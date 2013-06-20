Lenovo Miix 10 Tablet: Windows 8 Meets Long Battery Life for $499

Not content to offer only business users a Windows 8 tablet, Lenovo today unveiled the Miix 10, a consumer-focused sibling to the popular ThinkPad Tablet 2. Like the ThinkPad Tablet 2, the Miix 10 sports a 10-inch, 1366 x 768 display, a dual-core Intel Atom Z2760 processor and Windows 8. However, the consumer-focused tablet costs just $500, over $100 less than its sibling and on par with the entry-level iPad.

In order to achieve this lower price point, the Miix 10 cuts a few corners. There's no full size USB port found nor is there pen support as on the Tablet 2. However, the Miix 10 does have an optional $50 Bluetooth keyboard dock and case that props the tablet up so you can use it like a laptop.

Fortunately, Lenovo didn't skimp on internal specs. In addition to its Atom processor, the Miix 10 has other common budget tablet specs including 2GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a microSD card slot for adding up to 32GB of additional storage. A front-facing 1-MP webcam lets you make video calls, but forget about taking photos because there's no back camera. A 6,800 mAH battery allows the Miix to get an estimated 10 hours of battery life.

At 10.4 x 6.8 x .4 inches and 1.3 pounds, the mix 10 is just a little taller and heavier than the 10.3 x 6.5 x .4 inch Tablet 2. Since this is a consumer-oriented tablet, Lenovo has given it a matte silver back rather than the familiar ThinkPad black on its business slate.

In our brief hands-on with the Miix 10, its screen seemed as bright and colorful as its siblings and the touch screen also seemed fairly responsiv, though we did not have time to play with many apps. The keyboard had solid travel and good spacing, but we are concerned about its lack of a pointing device.

The Miix 10 launches at a time when other vendors such as Samsung and Acer are also targeting the budget Windows 8 tablet category. We look forward to testing the Miix 10 in the near future and finding out if it stands out for the this growing crowd.