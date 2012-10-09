Trending

Lenovo IdeaTab Lynx Tablet: 16 Hours of Windows 8 Battery Life

By News 

Not a fan of hunting for outlets? Take a good look at the IdeaTab Lynx, and 11.6-inch Windows 8 tablet that promises to last two cross-country flights on a charge--and then some. Available sometime in December, the Lynx is an Atom-based slate that's rated for an impressive 16 hours of endurance when paired with its keyboard dock.

Starting at $599, the IdeaTab Lynx will run Intel's 1.8-GHz Atom dual-core Z2760 processor. The Lynx will also feature an 11.6-inch  1366 x 768p IPS multitouch display, 2GB of RAM and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of storage, the Lynx will have 32GB and 64GB options that can be expanded with up to 32GB with a microSD Card.

Other notable features include micro USB and micro HDMI ports, a pair of USB 2.0 ports and a headphone jack that outputs enhanced sound via Dolby Home Theater software. Thanks to its 6,800 mAh Lithium polymer battery, Lenovo claims the Lynx will get a strong 8-hours of battery life. That endurance doubles to a whopping 16 hours when attached to the $149 detachable keyboard dock,  which uses Lenovo's signature Accutype keyboard to provide a comfortable typing experience. 

Lenovo is firing a powerful first salvo in favor of Windows 8 devices. Check back soon for the full review.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.