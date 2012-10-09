Lenovo IdeaTab Lynx Tablet: 16 Hours of Windows 8 Battery Life

Not a fan of hunting for outlets? Take a good look at the IdeaTab Lynx, and 11.6-inch Windows 8 tablet that promises to last two cross-country flights on a charge--and then some. Available sometime in December, the Lynx is an Atom-based slate that's rated for an impressive 16 hours of endurance when paired with its keyboard dock.

Starting at $599, the IdeaTab Lynx will run Intel's 1.8-GHz Atom dual-core Z2760 processor. The Lynx will also feature an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768p IPS multitouch display, 2GB of RAM and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of storage, the Lynx will have 32GB and 64GB options that can be expanded with up to 32GB with a microSD Card.

Other notable features include micro USB and micro HDMI ports, a pair of USB 2.0 ports and a headphone jack that outputs enhanced sound via Dolby Home Theater software. Thanks to its 6,800 mAh Lithium polymer battery, Lenovo claims the Lynx will get a strong 8-hours of battery life. That endurance doubles to a whopping 16 hours when attached to the $149 detachable keyboard dock, which uses Lenovo's signature Accutype keyboard to provide a comfortable typing experience.

Lenovo is firing a powerful first salvo in favor of Windows 8 devices. Check back soon for the full review.